CM Baqar, WB delegation decide to start urban property survey in March

KARACHI-A 12-member World Bank high power delegation led by its Country Director Mr Najy Binhussaine and Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar discussed the overall WB-assisted portfolio in their meeting held here at CM House. The CM was assisted by provincial ministers Ishwar Lal, Omar Soomro, Rana Hussain Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Ala, PSCM Hassan Naqvi, Chairman P&D Shakil Mangnejo, Secretary Local Government Manzoor Shaikh, and other concerned officers.

Chairman P&D Shakil Mangenjo briefed the World Bank team about the progress and issues of the ongoing projects in the province. There are 13 major World Bank-sponsored projects of $3,218.3 million in progress in Sindh against which so far 29 percent or 947.8 million have been released. During the current financial year, the World Bank has to release $415 million against which $133.8 million has been disbursed.

The meeting was told that the Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP) was in progress under which, out of 34 sites, solar installations have been completed at 33 sites. The work has been delayed but it would be completed by November 30, 2023, the CM assured the World Bank delegation. Discussing the Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) project, the meeting was told that the property tax survey was delayed in the city and now it would be started in March 2024. It was pointed out that the procurement of the satellite imagery data and development of the software would be completed in March.

Another project that came under discussion was the Karachi Mobility Project under which the Jam Sadiq Bridge would be constructed. The meeting was told that financial proposals were the evaluation process. The procurement notice for BRT Yellow Line has already been advertised and proposals will be received by November 15, 2023. The meeting decided to complete the design and bidding document for BRT Yellow Line 10-km Corridor would be finalised by the next month.

The meeting discussed the “Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System in Sindh” project and decided to post secretary Social Development Department at the earliest so that the project could be started.

The World Bank was told that under Sindh irrigated Agriculture Productivity Improvement Project out of 1,593 water courses 845 have been rehabilitated. Out of 56 water storage tanks, 40 have been rehabilitated and work on 16 was in progress. The meeting decided to review the progress of the projects again after two months.