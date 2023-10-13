CM gives keys of 312 new vehicles, uniforms to police

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi gave keys of 313 new vehicles and uniforms to Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police at a ceremony held at his office here on Thursday. Addressing the ceremony, the CM said that the incumbent government had given new vehicles to the Punjab Highways Patrol Police after a hiatus of 19 years. Only 47 vehicles were provided to the patrolling police after 2003-04, he said and maintained that the government was bound to give two uniforms to the policemen every year. From now on, every jawan and senior police officer would be given two uniforms besides the provision of additional funds, he said. Punjab Highway Patrol police had been given the responsibility of checking the axle load. If the police performed this responsibility in a befitting manner, it would take a lead to Punjab police and traffic police, he remarked. Naqvi noted, “Police Khidmat centers are also serving the masses but along with this, we have to change the archaic police culture to provide justice to the common man.” Meanwhile, the plan for the up-gradation of 750 police stations with Rs.1.90 billion had been chalked out as some police stations lacked their own buildings even in a city like Lahore.