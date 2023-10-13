Court seeks report on Imran’s production orders

ISLAMABAD - Anti-terrorism court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain has sought a report from Superintendent Adiala Jail and Ministry of Interior regarding the application filed by Imran Khan’s lawyer Jan Muhammad Khan regarding production orders of the former prime minister in the anti-terrorism court. While listening to the application at Anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Thursday Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain asked the Superintendent Adiala Jail to consult with Ministry of Interior and present the report before court on October 24th that security situation will not arise if the former premiere is presented at the court. The court was hearing cases against Imran Khan on vandalism of Judicial Complex, commotion at Election Commission of Pakistan office in Islamabad and 5 other cases. Imran Khan has already been granted bail in these cases.