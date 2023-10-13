Friday, October 13, 2023
CS reviews progress on 33 priority projects

Staff Reporter
October 13, 2023
LAHORE   -  Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman reviewed the pace of work on 33 priority development projects on Thursday. At the Civil Secretariat meeting, the Planning and Development chairman briefed the chief secretary about the progress on schemes of various departments - 10 schemes of specialised healthcare department, six each of housing and urban development, and communication and works, four of Auqaf, three of the Punjab Information- Technology Board ( PITB), and two schemes each of Forest and Education departments. The chief secretary discussed in detail progress on upgradation of Services, Mayo, Ganga Ram, and Nishtar-II Multan hospitals, and Safe Cities project in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

