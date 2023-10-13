Daredevil motorcyclists

The federal capital has always garnered attention for many of its qualities. From serving as an ad­ministrative unit to being ranked as one of the most beautiful capi­tals in the world, Islamabad is a utopia for everyone.

Unfortunately, no matter how much the Islamabad Traffic Police tries to create awareness among pedestrians and motorists alike, no one is ready to pay any heed to the rules of the road. The daredev­il motorcyclists have taken it upon themselves to make and break them. The so-called overhead “pe­destrian” bridges are now reserved for motorcyclists to cross the high­ways, causing major inconvenience for the pedestrians who have no­where to go with traffic coming in from both ways. The CDA-des­ignated parks have also become a “shortcut” for those who would rather ride through the park filled with children for their own time-saving convenience rather than taking turns where they are sup­posed to. Hundreds of accidents occur daily due to the reckless rid­ers of motorcycles, and the blame is pinned on the automobile driv­ers, who are the real victims.

The authorities are requested to charge fines from these motor­cyclists, especially the ones with no rear lights, as it’s dangerous at night in the absence of street lights for some drivers when the motor­cyclists appear out of nowhere, causing misery to the drivers as well as their own families alike.

IFRAH SHAHBAZ,

Islamabad.