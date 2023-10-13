Friday, October 13, 2023
Death anniversary of Sriman Narayan being observed in Kalat

October 13, 2023
KALAT   -   The 41st death anniversary of Sri Narayan Das is being observed in Kalat city of Balochistan.

The three-day activities related to the anniversary are being organized by Hindu Panchayat at Darbar Sahib of Kalat. Being attended by a huge number of followers, the event marked special prayers besides remembering to the great Hindu priest.

The special sessions were held for the women also attending the event.

The Hindu Panchayat has urged the followers to attend the anniversary to pay tribute to Narayan Das and join special prayers.

