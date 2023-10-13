Friday, October 13, 2023
Distt admin sets up public complaint desk

STAFF REPORT
October 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - On the directives of Sindh chief minister, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind through a notification has set up a Public Complaint Desk (PCD) at the DC Office headed by Additional DC-2 Ali Sher Jamali. The PCD is assigned phone No 0244362367 and Whatsapp No 03342864262 to the Focal Person Zubair Ahmed Mallah. After office time, the PCD would work at the DC Camp office where the focal person has been assigned phone No 02449370334, and 03332321112 as WhatsApp No. The DC has appealed general public to register their complaints at assigned numbers so that steps be taken to resolve their problem.

