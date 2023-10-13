Dominant South Africa down Australia

LUCKNOW-South Africa secured a dominant 134-win over Australia in the 10th game of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

The Aussies crumbled in chase of 312 with Proteas’ pacers having an upper hand over the five-time champions. Ace bowler Kagiso Rabada finished with figures of 3/33 while Marco Jansen, spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi bagged two wickets each. Australian trio of Marnus Labuschagne (46), Mitchell Starc (27) and Pat Cummins (22) showed resistance but the five-time World champions were bowled out for 177.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock, in a repeat performance of his second successive century, contributed to South Africa’s total of 311-7 against a lacklustre Australia side that dropped five catches. The 30-year-old De Kock, who is set to retire from ODI cricket at the end of the tournament, reached his 19th ODI century in 90 balls, including eight fours and five sixes.

He had previously achieved a century in South Africa’s opening victory over Sri Lanka. He was eventually dismissed for 109, bowled out by off-spinner Glenn Maxwell while attempting a reverse sweep in the 35th over.

Markram, who had previously scored the fastest World Cup century in just 49 balls during the victory over Sri Lanka, quickly reached 56, making the most of a dropped catch by Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins when he had only scored a single.

It was a woeful day in the field for Australia, as South Africa’s captain, Temba Bavuma, was also dropped twice when he was on 19 and 32. In their opening game, Mitchell Marsh dropped Virat Kohli when the Indian star had reached 12. Kohli subsequently went on to score a match-winning 85.

Bavuma’s luck ran out when he was caught at midwicket by David Warner off Maxwell, with a score of 35. Teaming up with De Kock, the skipper had a 108-run partnership for the first wicket. After Markram was dismissed by Cummins, the Proteas continued with Marco Jansen (26) and David Miller (17), taking them past the 300-run mark.

Both Miller and Jansen were dismissed in the final over, with Mitchell Starc delivering a double-wicket maiden. They should have been dismissed in the penultimate over when Starc dropped Miller and Marcus Stoinis gave Jansen a second chance, both off Cummins.