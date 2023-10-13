Friday, October 13, 2023
Dry weather expected in most parts of country

9:50 AM | October 13, 2023
National

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm and snow over high mountains is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty, Quetta fourteen, Gilgit nine, Murree thirteen  and Muzaffarabad sixteen  degree centigrade.     

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy rain with wind and thunderstorm weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama and Anantnag while partly cloudy and dry weather in Jammu, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: 

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eleven degree centigrade, Jammu eighteen, Leh two,  Anantnag and Shopian ten degree centigrade.

