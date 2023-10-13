EPA, IRC join hands for environmental sustainability

Peshawar - The International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Environment Protection Agency (EPA ), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) to collaborate on initiatives of mutual interest surrounding environmental sustainability across the province. The signing ceremony took place in Peshawar, at the EPA office.

The LoU was signed by, Lubna Javaid, Deputy Director Programs of IRC, and Muhammad Anwar Khan, Director General, Environmental Protection Agency. The event was facilitated by the Research, Development & Coordination (RD&C) section of EPA KP.

This collaboration signifies the shared vision of both organizations to develop synergies aimed at fostering collaboration under the “Leveraging Inclusive and Climate Sensitive WASH for Empowerment” (LIFE Pakistan) project. This partnership is a joint commitment for environmental sustainability, education, and community engagement.

Under the ambit of this partnership, EPA KP and IRC will work closely to pilot and subsequently institutionalize Green Clubs in government schools across the province. These clubs will encourage students to actively participate in climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts and engage them in plantation drives. Similar green campaigns will be rolled out at community level through a participatory approach lens where indigenous community practices will be leveraged upon for environmental sustainability.

At the policy level, EPA KP will support IRC in establishing inter-sectoral linkages between the community, private sector, and industries.