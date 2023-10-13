‘EPI program to protect children from 12 diseases’

BAHAWALPUR - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements for the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) for vaccinating children up to 2 years of age against 12 diseases. Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr Syed Tanveer Hussain, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Dr Ejaz Rasool, and other concerned officers were present. The Deputy Commissioner said that vaccination should be done as per schedule to protect children from diseases. He said that the coverage area of vaccination programs should be increased, and the concerned officers and staff should perform their duties efficiently. Focal Person EPI Mohammad Shahid informed me about the vaccination program to protect children from birth to two years of age from 12 diseases. He said that the EPI campaign will start on October 16.