Experts give input for sustainable flood resilient strategies

KARACHI - Experts at a two-day workshop stressed the need for increased cooperation between all stakeholders to speed up the process of flood relief in the most affected areas in Sindh and Balochistan and make communities more resilient in the face of future disaster events.

The workshop was organized by Community Resilience Activity North (CRAN), which is dedicated to fostering community resilience.

The event aimed to generate innovative ideas and proposals to collaborate with the governments of Sindh and Baluchistan in their efforts to address the aftermath of floods. The workshop brought together key stakeholders, experts, and community leaders. The workshop was attended by the representatives of USA ID, International Organization for Migration (IOM), Community Resilience Activity North (CRA-N), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA), district administration, directorate of climate change. Sindh, Baluchistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The initiative underscores CRA-N’s commitment to facilitating collaboration between communities and government bodies. The workshop addressed various facets of flood recovery, including infrastructure rebuilding, community empowerment, and the integration of technological solutions. Participants explored opportunities for leveraging resources, both human and technological, to enhance the overall resilience of the affected regions.

This was followed by an icebreaking and objective setting session by the organizers. Later, Jannat Durrani, Deputy Chief of Party Community Resilience Activity North (CRA-N), shed light on the background and main idea of the workshop and how it would help gain more effective results and outcomes of the flood relief interventions carried out by CRA-North and its partners. Next, Kashif Karim Democracy, Rights and Governance Specialist USAID Pakistan briefed the participants about the USAID and CRA-North Resilience Journey based on resilience interventions carried throughout the years.