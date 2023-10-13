FIA inspects Torkham as 3000 Afghans cross border

Peshawar - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials conducted a visit to Torkham border to oversee the increasing return of unregistered Afghans to their homeland.

In the wake of the announcement of a voluntary departure deadline from Pakistan, approximately 3,000 Afghan citizens have returned to their native country through the Torkham crossing.

Director of FIA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nisar Tanoli, in the company of Yaseen Farooq, Director of the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) in Islamabad, and Shakeel Durrani, Director of Administration, along with field staff, inspected the Pak-Afghan Dosti Hospital.

Yasir Arafat, Assistant Director of FIA Torkham, delivered a briefing on the ongoing facilitation and repatriation processes for undocumented Afghan nationals at Torkham immigration, including passenger luggage scanning procedures.

The officials visited the departure and arrival pedestrian tubes at Torkham border, and reviewed the Identity Verification and Alert System (IVAS ) at the FIA checkpoint.

They were also briefed on the Afghan patients’ facilitation counter and the procedures conducted at Dosti Hospital, located at Zero Point on the Torkham border crossing.

The senior FIA director from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commended the dedicated FIA staff at Torkham border and urged them to work tirelessly to minimize waiting times, particularly for Afghan citizens, including women, children, and the elderly.

The FIA officials clarified that the purpose of the visit was to ensure the efficient documentation of undocumented Afghan citizens returning to their homeland. They have increased staff deployment at the Torkham Nadra checkpoint to expedite document processing and provide necessary services for Afghan citizens returning home.