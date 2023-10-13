Friday, October 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FIA inspects Torkham as 3000 Afghans cross border

Our Staff Reporter
October 13, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials conducted a visit to Torkham border to oversee the increasing return of unregistered Afghans to their homeland.

In the wake of the announcement of a voluntary departure deadline from Pakistan, approximately 3,000 Afghan citizens have returned to their native country through the Torkham crossing.

Director of FIA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nisar Tanoli, in the company of Yaseen Farooq, Director of the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) in Islamabad, and Shakeel Durrani, Director of Administration, along with field staff, inspected the Pak-Afghan Dosti Hospital.

Yasir Arafat, Assistant Director of FIA Torkham, delivered a briefing on the ongoing facilitation and repatriation processes for undocumented Afghan nationals at Torkham immigration, including passenger luggage scanning procedures.

Miscarriage of Justice

The officials visited the departure and arrival pedestrian tubes at Torkham border, and reviewed the Identity Verification and Alert System (IVAS ) at the FIA checkpoint.

They were also briefed on the Afghan patients’ facilitation counter and the procedures conducted at Dosti Hospital, located at Zero Point on the Torkham border crossing.

The senior FIA director from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commended the dedicated FIA staff at Torkham border and urged them to work tirelessly to minimize waiting times, particularly for Afghan citizens, including women, children, and the elderly. 

The FIA officials clarified that the purpose of the visit was to ensure the efficient documentation of undocumented Afghan citizens returning to their homeland. They have increased staff deployment at the Torkham Nadra checkpoint to expedite document processing and provide necessary services for Afghan citizens returning home.

Imminent Threat

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1697087437.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023