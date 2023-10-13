Food crisis after Israel drops 6,000 bombs on Gaza

Health ministry says1,417 Palestinians including 447 children martyred, 6,268 injured in Israeli strikes n Israeli death toll swells to 1,300 with 3,300 injured n IDF spokesperson claims Gaza hit with 4,000 tonnes of explosives n UN Security Council meeting called today to discuss ongoing Hamas-Israel war n Israeli military chief admits failures n EU urges Israel to allow food, water, medicines supplies to Gaza n UK to send warships to support Israel.

GAZA/ JERUSALEM/ ROME/GENEVA - Humanitarian crisis deepened in Gaza on Thursday with warnings people are at risk of starvation and fuel could run out within hours, as Israel continues airstrikes and withholds essential supplies from the enclave in response to Hamas attacks. An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said ‘around 6,000 bombs have been dropped’ on the Gaza Strip by Israel forces since fighting began on Saturday. Daniel Hagari posted the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a video showing a building exploding surrounded by smoke.

He said the explosives weighed up to 4,000 tonnes. In the latest Israeli military bombarded at a residential building in the densely populated Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza on Thursday killed at least 45 people and injuring dozens more, Gaza’s interior ministry said.

A late-afternoon airstrike hit the al-Shihab family house at the center of the Jabaliya camp, interior ministry spokesperson Eyad Bozum told The Associated Press. The al-Shihab house was packed with dozens of relatives at the time of the airstrike, Bozum said. Some family members had fled heavy bombing from other parts of the Gaza Strip and taken refuge there. Bozum said the death toll was likely to rise from that airstrike as civil defense workers were still pulling bodies from the rubble and counting At least 1,417 Palestinians, including 447 children and 248 women, have been killed since Israel started strikes on Gaza following the Hamas attack last Saturday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. An additional6,268 people have been injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry added.

The Israeli death toll since the start of the war has continued to climb, reaching1,300, according to Hebrew media reports. The fate of an estimated 150 people abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the devastating attack by the Hamas terror group is still unclear. Some3,300 have been injured, including 28 in critical condition and 350 in serious condition.

‘It’s a dire situation in the Gaza Strip’ The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Thursday that crucial supplies were running dangerously low in the Gaza Strip after Israel imposed a total blockade on the territory following deadly Hamas attacks.

“ It’s a dire situation in the Gaza Strip that we’re seeing evolve with food and water being in limited supply and quickly running out,” said Brian Lander, the deputy head of emergencies at WFP, which is based in Rome.

Brazil, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, called a Friday meeting of the body to discuss the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, its foreign affairs ministry said Wednesday.

Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira has interrupted an Asia trip to travel “to New York to participate in a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, called by Brazil… to address the situation in the Gaza Strip,” the ministry said in a statement.

Brazil previously called an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Sunday, the day after Hamas launched its murderous assault on Israel the previous morning. In his first public statement since the war began, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Thursday acknowledged failures surrounding the Hamas invasion on Saturday, but said now was not the time to investigate what went wrong.

“The IDF is responsible for the security of the country and its citizens, and on Saturday morning in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, we did not handle it,” he said. “We will learn, we will investigate, but now is the time for war.” Halevi said that the military has “a contract with the citizens of Israel, we have stood by it for many years with ups and downs. We are currently at a dramatic low point.” However, he vowed, “we will do everything to restore this contract, bring back security.

Herzi Halevi says ‘Gaza will not look the same’ following war, warns that Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and the terrorists he commands ‘are dead men’ At least 12 people working with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) were killed in Gaza since Saturday, a spokesperson for the UN’s secretary- general said Thursday, as the humanitarian crisis there deepens. All 12 of the UN workers killed were Palestinians, the spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said while speaking to reporters in New York Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands displaced: Dujarric said mass displacement continues to rise across the Gaza Strip as Israel pounds the territory with airstrikes, climbing 30% over the last 24 hours to reach more than 338,000. Of that figure, two-thirds are taking shelter in 92 schools run by the UNRWA.

More than 2,500 housing units in Gaza have been destroyed or severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in an update Thursday. Another 23,000 have sustained moderate to minor damage.

“At least 88 education facilities have been struck, including 18 UNRWA schools, two of which were being used as emergency shelters for displaced people, as well as 70 Palestinian Authority schools. This means that for the sixth consecutive day, more than 600,000 children have had no access to education at a safe place in Gaza,” Dujarric said. Water, fuel and food: Dujarric also warned of a “looming” water crisis “across the Gaza Strip due to damaged infrastructure, lack of electricity needed to operate pumps and desalination plants, as well as limited supply of water in local markets,” Dujarric said.

“Water supplies cannot be replenished due to the total blockade of the Strip by Israeli authorities, fuel cannot be brought in, and Israeli water suppliers are no longer delivering water to Gaza.” ‘International humanitarian law’

The European Union on Thursday reiterated it stands in solidarity with Israel, while again calling for the right of Gaza to “access food, water and medicines, according to international humanitarian law.”

“It is very important that one cannot forget that Israel has the right to defend itself. But of course, it needs to do it in line with international law, including international humanitarian law,” EU Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said Thursday during a news briefing. “This is very clear position of the European Union that is being repeated, both publicly and in our interactions with partners in the region and on the ground.” EU repeats call for Gaza’s right to food, water and medicine under international humanitarian law The number of Americans who have died after the Hamas terror attack in Israel now stands at 27, according to the White House. Meanwhile, 14 Americans are missing, said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.