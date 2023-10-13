Foreign journalists visit churches in Jaranwala

ISLAMABAD - A group of journalists from foreign media outlets on Thursday visited the churches in Jaranwala to see the restoration work after they were burnt down during the mob violence.

Multiple churches were set on fire in August, which triggered strong condemnation from the country’s political and religious parties.

The journalists from leading media outlets including AFP, BBC, Washington Post, Russia Today, DPA (Germany), La Croix (France), Anadolu (Turkey), NHK (Japan), and Arab News took a tour of the churches.

They also interacted with the bishops and the local Christian community to get feedback on the restoration of churches.

The visit was organized by the government of Pakistan to provide the international media with an opportunity for first-hand information about the restoration of churches. The restoration of churches is part of Pakistan’s commitment to ensure the rights of religious minorities with the liberty to practice their faith in accordance with the country’s constitution.