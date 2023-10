Former Prime Minister and head of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN), Muhammad Nawaz Sharif performed Umrah on Thursday.

Hussain Nawaz, son of former premier, Nasir Janjua, Rashid Nasrullah and others also performed Umrah with Nawaz Sharif who landed Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday night.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif would start important meetings with top Saudi officials including the Saudi royal family from Saturday.