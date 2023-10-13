Funds for minorities’ protection earmarked in budget: CM Domki

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday said hefty funds have been allocated in the budget for the protection, construction and repair of the places of worship of the minority community.

CM Domki while talking to a delegation of the Christian community led by Shaukat Stephen said quota for minorities has been implemented in all departments including all the posts advertised in the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Minorities have exemplary protection in Balochistan and living for centuries, share equally with all the local tribes in times of sorrow and happiness.

He said that the caretaker provincial government was serious about solving the problems of minorities so that ideal inter-faith harmony could be maintained in the province.

QESCO DIRECTED TO RESTORE ELECTRICITY TO AGRICULTURE SECTOR

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday directed the Chief Executive Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to restore electricity to the agricultural sector by today (Friday) to the convenience of the farmers. He ordered to constitution of a sub-committee under the chairmanship of the Secretary Energy Department and Commissioner Quetta Division to hold discussions with farmers for payment of due arrears, installation of metres and action plan against illegal tube-wells.

The meeting under the chairmanship of CM has also decided to take action against sixteen thousand illegal tube-wells and the supply of electricity to legal tube-wells should be restored immediately. He said power outages in this season will cause the destruction of the agricultural sector and electricity should be provided to legal tube-wells at least eight hours in a day.

The QESCO should cooperate with the farmers as much as possible, he said and added that the government will be fully cooperating to recover the arrears.

CM Domki said that the government has cooperated at the administrative level in the past for the recovery of arrears owed by consumers and will continue to do so in the future.

He stated that the officials of FC, police and levies will help to tackle electricity theft in Bareas of the province. The CM emphasised that QESCO should also reform its organisation and take action against officials involved in illegal affairs.

Balochistan Finance Secretary Zahid Saleem told the meeting that during the last two financial years, Rs8 billion have been paid to QESCO for the payment of agricultural subsidy dues, while in June this year, Rs82 million has been paid in the form of government dues.

Zahid Saleem said that in spite of the difficult financial conditions, the government of Balochistan is ready to pay Rs1 billion to QESCO in terms of agricultural subsidy dues in order to protect the farmers from agricultural loss; however, QESCO should also take effective steps to recover the dues.

In the meeting, QESCO Chief Abdul Karim Jamali said that the agricultural consumers owe the power utility around Rs437 billion and Rs32 billion is outstanding against the private consumers, due to which QESCO is facing a financial loss. QESCO chief said that the operation for recovery of dues and disconnection of illegal connections would be started in the B-area of Balochistan and a letter has been sent to the Home Department for the provision of force.