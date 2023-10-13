Gilgit-Baltistan Investment Road Show 2023 to showcase vast investment potential 

ISLAMABAD-The Gilgit-Baltistan government is holding a one-day investment roadshow in Islamabad under the theme of “Sustainable Prosperity” today to showcase the region’s immense investment potential in a diverse range of sectors, including hospitality, tourism, agriculture, IT, hydropower generation, and minerals.

During the roadshow, concerned GB departments will share concrete investment-ready proposals, while existing investors who have invested in GB and reaped the benefits will share their experiences to boost investor confidence. Diplomats from resident missions in Islamabad will also attend the show.

Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, in a statement, highlighted the immense investment potential in various sectors in GB, including agriculture, livestock, fisheries, mines and minerals, green energy, fresh water, organic tourism & homestay, and production of organics and medicinal herbs.

He said that the GB government is striving hard to showcase this potential and promote both local and foreign investment in the region. Wani also briefed that the GB Government has initiated various remarkable programs for achieving the goal of sustainable prosperity in the region, including the Economic Transformation Initiative (ETI) Gilgit-Baltistan.

The ETI-GB program comprises three complementary and mutually reinforcing components: Economic Infrastructure for Value Chain Development, Support Services/ PPPP for Value Chain Development, and Programme Management and Policy Support.

Wani further said that the GB region is naturally bestowed with over 90 destinations to attract organic tourism. He emphasized that tourism is the hidden treasure of Pakistan and has the potential to transform the country’s economy.

He further said that GB has immense potential in the mine and minerals industry as the region has a wide range of most exquisite gemstones, including aquamarine, topaz, tourmaline, emerald, ruby, sapphire, quartz, quartz group, and garnet. Almost every river and stream in GB sheds placer gold, and 108 targets have been identified during surveys and investigations conducted by the government through the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC). In addition, there are so many other metallic and non-metallic minerals found at various locations in the region.

A number of foreign and local investment companies, members of various foreign countries were present at GB Investment Road Show 2023.

The GB Investment Road Show 2023 is a significant opportunity for potential investors to learn more about the region’s investment potential and explore potential investment opportunities.

The event is expected to attract a large number of investors, both domestic and foreign, as well as government officials, policymakers, and other stakeholders.