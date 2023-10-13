Global Sportsmanship

Pakistan’s remarkable victory in the recent World Cup cricket match against Sri Lanka was not just a momentous achievement for the team but also an opportunity for cricketer Mohammad Rizwan to express his solidarity with the people of Gaza. However, this gesture ignited a firestorm of controversy, drawing criticism from various quarters, including prominent Indian columnist Rajdeep Sardesai. It is crucial to recognise that Rizwan’s actions are not isolated; they exemplify a broader trend where athletes leverage their influence to shed light on global issues, transcending the boundaries of sports and fostering meaningful change.

In a tweet following Pakistan’s win, Rizwan dedicated the victory to his “brothers and sisters in Gaza”. While his intention was to express empathy and compassion, it stirred heated reactions. Some viewed his statement as implicit support for Hamas, a contention that Rizwan never intended to make. The reactions, especially on social media, ranged from disapproval to outright hostility, with suggestions that the Pakistan Cricket Team should be sent back home and that international sporting events should not be exploited for political agendas.

However, it is important to understand that Rizwan is not the first athlete to express solidarity with global causes. Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, among others, has occasionally made similar statements. This trend underscores the growing influence of athletes in addressing social and political matters beyond the realm of sports. Rizwan’s statement is just one piece of the larger puzzle, showcasing how athletes can utilise their platform for meaningful change. They serve as a reminder that public figures can leverage their platforms to raise awareness about critical global issues and create meaningful change due to their significant influence over the masses, often greater than that of political figures.

Rizwan’s dedication to Gaza also illustrates the transcendent power of sports. It serves as a poignant reminder that compassion and solidarity know no borders. While governments may engage in conflicts and disputes, sports provide a unique arena where people from diverse backgrounds can come together. As we celebrate victories on the field, let us not forget the victories off the field that athletes like Rizwan can achieve in the hearts and minds of people around the globe.