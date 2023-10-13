Healthcare Dilemma

The recent suspension of free medical treatment under the Sehat Card Plus programme in Pakistan has raised serious concerns that extend far beyond the immediate issue. It not only places immense pressure on medical teaching institutions but also exposes the dire financial crunch they face due to unpaid arrears owed by the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC). This precarious situation is prompting many foreign specialists who once contributed to Pakistan’s healthcare system to reconsider their positions, which could have severe implications for the quality of healthcare in the country. The broader problem of resource management and financial challenges in the healthcare sector also comes into sharp focus.

The suspension of free healthcare services is primarily due to the non-payment of SLIC dues by the government. This has left the insurance corporation unable to continue the programme, which serves millions of households. The government’s failure to make timely payments has led to the suspension of crucial medical procedures, including liver and renal transplants, dialysis, and cancer treatment. Thousands of patients who depend on these services are left in the lurch, with their health hanging in the balance.

The financial constraints faced by the government are a significant roadblock to the resumption of free treatment services. While the government has pledged a substantial annual budget for cashless patient care, SLIC insists on receiving regular monthly payments to sustain the programme and benefit patients. This payment delay has strained the relationship between medical institutions and the insurer, causing immense uncertainty for patients.

The situation underscores a critical issue: the need for improved financial planning and allocation of resources within the healthcare sector. Healthcare is a fundamental right for every citizen, and the government’s inability to ensure consistent and reliable funding for such vital services is inexcusable. Furthermore, the devaluation of the local currency and escalating global prices for medical implants have made the situation even more challenging.