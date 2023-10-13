Hesco continues anti-theft drive, recovers Rs201.7m from defaulters

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on directives of the caretaker Prime Minister and the Ministry of Energy continues its large-scale operation, with the assistance of the police and local authorities to combat electricity theft and defaulters in the region. During the crackdown in various cities including Bhat Shah, Sanghar, Jhol, Nooriabad, Makli, Thatta and other areas authorities recovered Rs201.7 million on October 11, 2023, and two transformers were removed and 44 transformers were disconnected. HESCO’s spokesperson informed that since the commencement of the operation on September 7, 2023, a total of Rs4,190.20 million have been recovered, out of which recovery of Rs4,147.80 million were collected from defaulters and Rs42.30 million were obtained on account of fines. As part of this effort, 292 transformers were removed and the electricity supply was disconnected from 1,305 transformers. He added that 1,527 letters were submitted to concerned police stations to register cases against electricity thieves and defaulters, while 437 FIRs were registered and 47 individuals have been apprehended so far.