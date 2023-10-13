Friday, October 13, 2023
Hesco urged to provide relief to residents regarding electricity supply

STAFF REPORT
October 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and famous builder Chaudhry Nizam uddin Arain has appealed to HESCO Management to provide relief to residents of Hyderabad regarding electricity supply so that their miseries could be mitigated. In a statement here on Thursday, Chaudhry Nizam Arain said that thousands of consumers were facing problems due to prolonged load-shedding, detection bills and non-repairing of transformers. He said that if any transformer stops working in populated areas neither it was being repaired for many days nor an alternate power supply was being ensured which affects business activities badly. He said that aggrieved consumers get their transformers repaired on self help basis but it damages after a few days. Arain said that scores of power looms factories located in Phuleli, Pretabad, Noorani Basti, Gao Shala and Liaquat Colony going into major financial loss due to electricity breakdown.

