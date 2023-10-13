Imminent Threat

Global temperatures increasing by 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels will result in many regions experiencing prolonged periods of extreme heat, surpassing human tolerance. Specifically, the 2.2 billion residents of Pakistan and India’s Indus River Valley, the one billion people in eastern China, and the 800 million residents of sub-Saharan Africa will face annual challenges due to extreme heat.

According to a recent World Bank study, Pakistan faces not only unbearable heat but also one of the highest disaster risk levels globally. It ranked 18th out of 191 countries in the 2019 Inform Risk Index. This risk is compounded by factors such as exposure to earthquakes, internal conflict, and various types of climatically induced flooding, including riverine, flash, and coastal floods, as well as some vulnerability to tropical cyclones and droughts. Pakistan’s vulnerability is further exacerbated by its social challenges, with a ranking of 37th out of 191 due to high rates of multidimensional poverty. However, it does score slightly better in terms of coping capacity.

The study adds to the growing understanding that there is a limit to how much heat and humidity the human body can endure, likely lower than previously believed. Moreover, exposure to such conditions is expected to increase significantly in the coming decades. Some of the hottest regions on Earth have already experienced periods where these limits are exceeded, highlighting the urgency of addressing climate change and its associated risks.

If nations across our precious but increasingly polluted planet fail to take decisive action to reverse climactic degradation, temperatures could eventually rise by 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. At this point, even regions like the Eastern Seaboard and the central United States, stretching from Florida to New York and from Houston to Chicago, would experience unbearable levels of heat and humidity. This extreme heat would also affect South America and Australia.

The combination of heat and humidity is indeed a lethal one. In such conditions, the air can’t effectively absorb excess moisture, which limits the evaporation of sweat from human bodies and moisture from infrastructure. As individuals become warmer, they sweat more, and blood is directed to the skin to help dissipate heat to the environment.

If such extreme heat and humidity were to occur in regions like Europe, where air conditioning is uncommon and people have low heat acclimatisation, it could lead to mass fatalities or casualties, as emphasised by Carter Powis, the lead author of the study from the University of Oxford. This scenario holds true despite these nations generating fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to wealthier nations. Consequently, billions of people in economically disadvantaged areas would suffer, and many could lose their lives. However, even wealthy nations won’t be immune to the negative effects of this heat, as our interconnected world ensures that everyone will be affected in some way.

The most severe heat stress will affect regions like Pakistan and India, along with other countries where affected people lack access to air conditioning or effective means to mitigate the negative impacts of extreme heat. This is especially concerning given the expected rapid population growth in these areas in the coming decades. Preliminary research indicates that older adults may experience heat stress and related health consequences at lower heat and humidity levels compared to younger individuals.

Take Lahore, Pakistan, for example, which is already a hotspot for climate change-related health issues. It is projected that by the middle of the century, Lahore could experience conditions that surpass the survivability threshold for two to three weeks each year, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study also noted that approximately 200 weather stations worldwide have already occasionally exceeded this bearable threshold.

To halt the rise in temperatures, researchers emphasise the critical need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, particularly carbon dioxide emissions resulting from the burning of fossil fuels. Failure to make these changes will disproportionately affect middle-income and low-income countries.

Taking Lahore as another example, it would exceed the heat and humidity threshold for approximately 69.5 hours per year under the most conservative warming scenario. This translates to nearly nine days if the heat persisted for eight hours daily, or more than two weeks if it lasted for four hours daily.

It’s important to note that humid heat poses a greater threat than dry heat, and governments and policymakers need to reevaluate their heat-mitigation strategies to prioritise addressing these significant dangers that people will face.

Major contributors to this issue include traffic pollution, crop burning, and industrialisation, resulting in significant health problems, including respiratory, eye, skin, and heart-related issues..

While the government has taken some measures to address the dangerous effects of smog, these efforts have proven to be of limited significance. Substantial and coordinated efforts are still required, and public cooperation will play a pivotal role in combatting this issue effectively.