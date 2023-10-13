Imran reiterates will live, die in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ex-prime minister Imran Khan has reiterated his resolve that he would not back down even an inch from his present political position, urging his supporters not to give up, as this time of trial will end soon. “This is because whenever the election is held the only destiny of this unelected predatory group and their facilitators will be defeat,” he said. Khan conveyed this message from prison to his supporters through some of his family members, according to a statement issued by PTI. “Regardless of what prison they keep me in, whatever conditions they impose upon me, I will not back down even an inch from the quest of upholding the rule of law and the Constitution, at the core of which is free and fair elections,” the statement said while quoting Khan. “Those suggesting that I should leave the country, know that I will live and die in Pakistan, and I will not leave my land to go anywhere,” said ex-premier Khan. Talking about the cipher case registered against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), he alleged that the “fake case” was initiated against him only to protect some others. Khan went on to say that he was the elected Prime Minister of the country and treason was committed against him and his government. Instead of investigating the foreign conspiracy in orchestrating a regime change, a case has been filed against me for informing the people about all this, he added. “When I was illegally incarcerated in Attock Jail, the first few days were particularly challenging. I wasn’t provided a bed and had to sleep on the floor and had insects and mosquitoes all over me,” he said. But with time, I have adjusted well to the prison conditions, he further said. However, he said that let it be known that there was hell of a difference between the Imran Khan of today and the one who was imprisoned on August 5, “as today I am stronger spiritually, mentally and physically than ever before.” The PTI chief said that during his time in incarceration, he has had the opportunity to study and research the Holy Quran in depth, along with other books which has strengthened his faith, besides he was able to introspect the last few years of his political life. However, Khan revealed that one thing that bothered and pained him was the suffering of his workers who had been imprisoned, especially the women workers who had been in captivity for months. “I appeal to the judiciary to provide justice and order the immediate release of our workers,” Khan demanded. “Do not give up. This time of trial will end because Allah says that “with every difficulty there is ease,” he urged his supporters and workers. He claimed that on whatever day the election was held, masses would come out in huge numbers to vote for PTI and defeat all other political parties who have joined hands against his party. “No matter how much these people cheat, their only destiny is defeat,” he concluded.