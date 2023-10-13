Friday, October 13, 2023
Irsa releases 112,100 cusecs water

APP
October 13, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - In­dus River System Author­ity (IRSA) on Thursday released 112,100 cusecs water from various rim sta­tions with inflow of 77,500 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbe­la Dam was 1529.45 feet and was 131.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 40,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively. The wa­ter level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1216.30 feet, which was 166.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were re­corded at 10,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

