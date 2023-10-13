Israel strikes Damascus, Aleppo airports: Syrian state TV

DAMASCUS-Israeli strikes targeted Syria’s two main airports on Thursday, Syrian state television said, in the first such attack since a Hamas assault on Israel at the weekend triggered fierce fighting. “Israeli aggression targets Damascus and Aleppo airports,” the state television reported on the messaging app Telegram, without providing additional details.

Israeli strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in Aleppo and the capital Damascus, both of which are controlled by the government of war-torn Syria. The latest strikes came as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a sixth day, after hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border into Israel on Saturday and killed more than 1,000 civilians.

They also came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel, and hours after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a telephone call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, called on Arab and Islamic countries to cooperate in confronting Israel. During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbour, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions. Israel rarely comments on individual strikes it carries out on Syria, but it has repeatedly said it would not allow its arch-foe Iran, which supports Assad’s government, to expand its footprint there.

Israel hospital struggles to cope with ‘astronomical’ number of war wounded Beersheba, Israel, Oct 12 (AFP/APP):Dan Schwarzfuchs has led the emergency unit in southern Israel’s biggest hospital for almost a decade, but the rhythm of wounded rushing in since Hamas’s bloody weekend assault was unimaginable for him. “The moment we finished treating a patient and transferred the person to the operation room or to intensive care, another wounded would immediately take their place,” Schwarzfuchs, 60, told AFP. “The floor of the entire trauma unit was covered in blood, we didn’t stop cleaning it.”

With cover from a barrage of rockets, Hamas militants had breached Israel’s southern border on Saturday, pouring in by air, land and sea to gun down civilians in the streets and in their homes.

The unprecedented assault killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, which responded with relentless bombing of Hamas targets in Gaza, where officials reported over 1,300 dead.

The Hamas assault has also left more than 3,200 wounded in Israel, including 870 who were taken to the Soroka hospital in Beersheba, about 40 kilometres (24 miles) from the Gaza Strip. Schwarzfuchs said he and his team rushed to the hospital as soon as he heard two consecutive sirens wailing early Saturday. “We very quickly understood that it was a war,” he said. “Very quickly, all the employees of the hospital were here, more than 1,000 doctors, all the nurses, all those who should be there were present... and even those who were not meant to be there -- the nurses on maternity leave, the doctors, came from everywhere.”

The first of the wounded began arriving at 8:00 am (0500 GMT), said Schwarzfuchs, who is also deputy director of the hospital. “And from this moment on, we treated the injured in the trauma care unit at a crazy rhythm that we’d never imagined was possible or that we were capable of handling.” Since Saturday’s attack, the doctor has not been able to leave the hospital to go home.