Italian govt, UNESCO sign deal for ‘Radio Education’ project

ISLAMABAD - To educate children in marginalized areas in Pakistan, the Italian Government and UNESCO have signed an agreement for a project titled “Radio Education”. A new agreement was signed yesterday between UNESCO and AICS, Italian Agency for Development Cooperation for a project titled “Radio Education”.

The project with an allocation of 990,000 Euros budget aims to target children in some of the most remote areas of Pakistan through alternative educational tools to reach students and teachers.

Andreas Ferrarese, Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan, and Dr. Youssef Filali-Meknassi, UNESCO Pakistan Country Representative, signed the agreement, acknowledged by Francesco Zatta, AICS Islamabad Head of Office. “Radio Education” has been designed to expand some of the best practices learned within the framework of the “Support to Girls Right of Education and Safeguarding Cultural Heritage through education in Pakistan”, funded by the Italian Government and implemented by UNESCO, currently in its final phase.

The beneficiaries of the “Radio Education – My best friend” project shall be students from six districts in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Kohistan, Mohmand, Swat), Sindh (Tharparkar) and Baluchistan (Ziarat, Jaffarabad). They will be benefiting from an approach that combines involvement of local communities and the support provided by the Interactive Radio Instruction (IRI).

Ambassador Ferrarese showed great satisfaction for this new Italian commitment. AICS Islamabad Head of Office stressed on the importance of this opportunity, saying that UNESCO represents “a key partner to support Pakistani cultural heritage safeguard, a sustainable development tool that AICS wishes to promote”.

UNESCO Country Representative Filali-Mekhnassi highlighted gratitude and said that “UNESCO Islamabad office with the support of AICS is ready to support a vibrant Pakistani culture, that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all through a flourishing of arts and culture across Pakistan that enriches lives, celebrates national identity and builds understanding between people.”