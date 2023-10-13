JazzCash, Meezan Bank partner to transform remittance collection

LAHORE-JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading fintech provider, has announced a partnership with Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic bank, to simplify remittance collection. Through this collaboration, customers around the globe can now send remittances directly into JazzCash wallets using Meezan Bank remittance partners, creating greater convenience and accessibility.

The signing ceremony was held at Meezan Bank’s head office in Karachi and was signed by Irfan Siddiqui, Founding President & CEO – Meezan Bank, and Aamir Ibrahim, CEO – Jazz. Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, commented, “In Pakistan, the flow of remittances is a lifeline connecting families, building dreams, and fueling individual and national progress. The partnership between JazzCash and Meezan Bank for seamless remittance collections is a testament to our purpose of improving the lives and livelihoods of Pakistanis through digital and financial inclusion. We, as Pakistan’s largest digital operator, remain committed to improving the remittances flow to uplift the economy.”

Irfan Siddiqui, Founding President & CEO - Meezan Bank, shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, “Meezan Bank consistently plays a vital role in fostering and advancing Pakistan’s digital payment landscape. This collaboration will empower millions of JazzCash customers in Pakistan to effortlessly receive funds from their loved ones abroad. Our support for this initiative will not only benefit mobile wallet customers in the country but Insha’Allah facilitate the regulated flow of remittances in Pakistan, thus contributing significantly to the country’s economy.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Murtaza Ali, Head of JazzCash, said, “Our partnership with Meezan Bank is a step in the right direction for creating ease of access to digital financial services for our customers within and outside Pakistan. We believe that this initiative will not only make remittances more accessible but also contribute to the overall economic growth of Pakistan.” JazzCash’s extensive agent network, combined with Meezan Bank’s nationwide reach, ensures that customers can access their remittances conveniently. Integrating Meezan Bank’s remittance services with JazzCash’s user-friendly mobile app makes it easy for customers to track, receive, and manage their remittances, all from the palm of their hand.