Junaid Safdar, Ayesha part ways

LAHORE - Junaid Safdar, the son of Senior Vice President of the PML-N Maryam Nawaz, has officially separated from his wife, Ayesha, over a year after their marriage. Junaid confirmed the divorce through a post on his Instagram account, stating, “News about my divorce is true”. Junaid also mentioned in the post that this is a completely private issue. He asked the media to honour their privacy. He also said that he won’t make any further comments on this subject.

“News about my divorce is true. This is an entirely private matter and I request the media to respect our privacy. I hope with this decision we find our peace In Shaa Allah. I will speak no further on this matter. I wish her well”, he wrote on Instagram. The couple had got married on August 22 as the wedding ceremonies were held in both London and Pakistan. Following the announcement, Junaid deleted all his pictures with his former spouse from his Instagram account.