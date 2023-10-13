KEF marks World Sight Day with inspiring walk

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Eye Foundation observed World Sight Day 2023 on Thursday and organized a symbolic walk in Ejazabad, Gulbahar. The primary aim of this initiative was to serve as a poignant reminder to people worldwide about the importance of prioritizing eye health in the workplace. This event emphasized the significance of taking care of one’s eyes, both for employees and employers.

The Khyber Eye Foundation (KEF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing essential eye care services to underserved communities in the Khyber tribal district and other tribal areas in the region. With a dedicated team of healthcare professionals and support from generous donors, the Foundation strives to restore sight and transform lives.

Yusuf Mansoor, the spokesman of the Foundation, stated that the World Sight Day is a global initiative with a profound mission.