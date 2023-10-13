KP CM orders quick probe into college student’s murder

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Thursday took notice of the killing of a college student, who was shot dead by the robbers here during an attempt to snatch cell phone the other day.

The Chief Minister directed the Inspector General Police to submit a report on the incident, and immediately suspend the SHO of concerned police station, further directing that allout efforts be made to ensure immediate arrest of those involved in the brutal killing.

He termed occurrence of such incidents in broad daylight as of serious concern, and directed the concerned authorities to take result-oriented measure for effective prevention of such incidents. He further directed them to ensure protection of the lives and properties of citizens at all costs adding that patrolling system be improved and strengthened to prevent street crimes.

The Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. He assured that the elements involved in the heinous crime would be brought to justice soon.