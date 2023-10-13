Lahore Whites crush FATA to register first win in QeAT 2023/24

LAHORE-Tayyab Tahir’s first-inning century, paired up with Ahmed Bashir’s match figures of 9-49 powered Lahore Region Whites to thump FATA Region by an innings and 118 runs in the 21st match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) 2023/24.

After bowling out FATA for 97 runs in 26 overs in the first innings, Lahore Whites resumed their innings from 399 for eight at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. Lahore added 24 runs to their total before declaring at 423 for eight in 100 overs. Asif Afridi had five wickets in the innings while Sameen Gul returned with two wickets to his name.

FATA bettered on their first batting attempt, however, remained largely unsuccessful in succumbing to the mammoth total posted by Lahore Whites. They could manage 208 runs in 68.1 overs before the Lahore bowlers dismissed them, thereby winning by an innings and 118 runs to register their first win in the ongoing edition of the QEAT.

Aizaz Khan (52, 143b, 6x4s, 1×6) and Khushdil Shah (44, 82b, 7x4s) were the notable contributors with the bat for FATA. Ahmed Bashir and Mohammad Rameez picked up three wickets each while Asadullah and Aamir Jamal returned with two scalps to their names.

At Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Lahore Blues’ Imran Butt and Hashim Ibrahim registered centuries against Multan on the third day of round six of the QEAT 2023-24. Multan declared their innings at 718 for eight after batting for 179 overs. Lahore Blues then began their batting; the side posted 314 runs from 87 overs, losing one wicket in the process which came courtesy of Tahir Hussain.

Hashim Ibrahim scored 120 runs from 226 balls (13x4s, 1×6). Captain Imran Butt had a splendid day with the bat. At stumps, he was unbeaten at 155 runs, which he scored on 253 balls and hit 16 boundaries and a six. In another sixth-round QEAT fixture, skipper Faheem Ashraf contributed with both the bat and the ball to keep Faisalabad dominant against Peshawar at Pindi Stadium. Faisalabad started their day at 236 for six at Pindi Stadium, in response to Peshawar’s 216 runs posted in the first innings. Skipper Faheem Ashraf produced a solid half-century (60, 100b, 10x4s) which helped the side get to 313 runs in 116 overs.

Ali Shan (55, 119b, 4x4s, 1×6) and Ali Waqas (118, 272b, 14x4s, 1×6) were the other contributors with the bat, with both performances coming the previous day. Spinner Sajid Khan and pacer Abbas Afridi got three wickets each while Niaz Khan and Mohammad Ilyas grabbed two wickets apiece.

Peshawar then replied by posting 155 for five on the board, after batting for 46 overs. Sahibzada Farhan played a captain’s innings and remained unbeaten at 71 (85b, 11x4s) at stumps. Khurram Shahzad got two wickets while pacers Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Ali and Arshad Iqbal had one apiece. Shan Masood, playing his first game of the QEAT 2023/24, produced a solid knock to keep Karachi Whites in the game against Rawalpindi at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium.