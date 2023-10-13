Landi Kotal leaders, police unite against drugs trade

Khyber - Police and administrative officials urged the local community to collaborate with them in eradicating the sale and use of narcotics, especially “Ice,” and other social ills among the youth of the area.

Under the auspices of the local police station, an open court was organized in the Jirga hall on Thursday. It was attended by Assistant Commissioner Irshad Mohmand, Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid, the concerned Station House Officer (SHO), Tehsildar, councillors, tribal elders, political workers, and members of civil society.

Addressing the gathering, AC Irshad Mohmand, Haji Shah Khalid, President of the local press club Khalil Afridi, and others unequivocally condemned the excessive sale and use of Ice. They pledged to adopt all necessary initiatives to curtail the business and use of narcotics. They stressed the need for comprehensive awareness campaigns to educate the public about the adverse effects of Ice and other narcotics.

They also encouraged the community to socially boycott those involved in the narcotics trade. To reduce the demand for narcotics, they empha sized the importance of parents closely monitoring their children to prevent them from engaging in anti-social activities.

SHO Akbar Afridi assured the audience that the police would not compromise in their efforts to curb narcotics trade and use in Landi Kotal and adjacent areas. He urged the public to provide genuine information about local narcotics smugglers, pledging to resist political and official pressures in the interest of the people.