Friday, October 13, 2023
Minister reprimands absent employees of human rights dept

STAFF REPORT
October 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Caretaker Provincial Law and Human Rights Minister Umar Soomro on Thursday expressed his displeasure over the absence of 21 employees of the Human Rights Department and ordered for issuing of show cause notices and stoppage of their salaries. According to an official statement, the provincial minister asked the employees present in the office that it was 10 o’clock in the morning, why the Secretary of Human Rights had not come to the office yet. On this occasion, the provincial minister called for the attendance register of the employees and asked why their attendance was low. Umar Soomro directed that all the employees should ensure their attendance at 9am, otherwise strict action will be initiated against them.

