NAB disposes of Bushra Bibi’s plea for prior hint for arrest

ISLAMABAD - NAB Accountability Court disposed of the request of PTI chief Imran Khan’s wife Busrhra Bibi to intimate her 10 days prior to arrest.

In its detailed judgement, the court said it is not binding on NAB to intimate the accused before arrest. The judgement also stated that the application is premature that’s why the Accountability Court can’t give directions on it. Lahore High Court decision is not binding on the Accountability Court as only Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court decisions are bound on the Accountability Court hence the petition at hand is disposed of.

Bushra Bibi was to appear in the Accountability Court 1 of Judge M. Bashir on Thursday on two references filed by NAB against her about Al-Qadir University and 190 million pounds case for arguments and pre-arrest bail simultaneously. However, Bushra didn’t appear in court. Her council Sardar Latif Khosa presented two orders of Lahore High Court and Supreme Court to the prosecution team and judge M. Bashir, which stated that the accused should be intimidated 10 days prior to the arrest.

NAB prosecutor Muzaffar Abbasi told the court that those judgements which were read by Latif Khosa fall under the 184 (3) jurisdiction. He also told the court that writ petition of former president Asif Ali Zardari which was filed in IHC is taken as reference by the prosecution. That petition was also declared premature by IHC in 2019. He also maintained that in the NAB offenses of 9 (b) there is no provision of prior intimation before arrest.

He also told the court that it’s quite alien to the law to inform accused before the arrest. Sardar Lateef Khosa in his arguments told the court that, “Every case has its own peculiarities, I’m only asking to the court that this hide and seek practice should stop now.”