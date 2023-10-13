Nawaz coming to transform a nuclear power into an economic giant: Maryam

LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), convened a meeting with chairpersons, councilors, and party workers from Union Councils in the National Assembly constituencies of NA-126 and NA-130 on Thursday.

The primary focus of this gathering was to discuss the preparations for the anticipated return of party Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to his homeland. In her address during the meeting, Maryam Nawaz emphasized the significance of the date, marking 24 years since the fateful events of October 12, 1999. She lauded Nawaz Sharif’s consistent role in steering the country out of crises and underlined his remarkable accomplishments, including elevating Pakistan to the status of the world’s seventh nuclear power and the leading nuclear power in the Islamic world, all while confronting formidable international and domestic challenges.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscored her father’s steadfast commitment to Pakistan’s defense and honor, recounting his resolute stance against threats and temptations. She reiterated Nawaz Sharif’s firm belief in the freedom and independence of the Pakistani people, asserting, “Pakistanis are free and will remain free; we do not accept a life of servitude.” Highlighting the enduring tradition of Nawaz Sharif standing up for Pakistan and its people, Maryam expressed that the nation, currently beset by hardships, requires Nawaz Sharif’s leadership once again. She stated that, in the aftermath of recent setbacks, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif are now needed to mend the situation, carrying forward the tradition of keeping promises to the nation and its citizens.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscored that Nawaz Sharif has consistently come to the nation’s aid, acting as a healing balm during times of adversity. She mentioned Nawaz Sharif’s unyielding dedication to safeguarding Pakistan’s dignity and national interests and affirmed that he is returning to rescue the nation and its people once more.