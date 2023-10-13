'Only' Nawaz Sharif competent to serve nation: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that only PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was capable to serve the people.

PML-N chief organizer met with chairmen, councilors and party workers belonging to NA 134 and during the meeting, preparations related to the return of Nawaz Sharif came under discussion.



On the occasion, she said Nawaz Sharif’s return would pave the way for economic recovery, redress of inflationary issues and the solution of all issues facing the country.

She said making the people wealthy and relieving them from inflation were among the agenda of Nawaz Sharif adding the masses should support PML-N supremo for political stability.



Ms Nawaz said only Nawaz Sharif could bring the whole nation together because his manifesto is liked by the ordinary masses.



