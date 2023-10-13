Owning home dream of every individual: ACS South

MULTAN - Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar said on Thursday that owning a home was the dream of every individual. He expressed these views during a visit to Punjab Government Servant Housing Scheme (PGSHF) over the complaints of residents about non-availability of facilities. Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen and the Project Director Punjab Government Servant Housing Foundation (PGSHF) accompanied the ACS. He further said that the government employees deposit their lifetime savings to PGSHF and that providing the best residential facilities to retired employees as per the agreement in the colony was the responsibility of the foundation. He directed the local administration of the housing scheme to address the grievances of residents at the earliest and expressed regret over the lack of a facility of mosque in the housing scheme and directed authorities to start construction of the mosque immediately and also improve the cleanliness of the parks.

He said that the recommendation will be sent to the government for the permanent appointment of an MD in the housing scheme to look after its affairs and added that South Punjab Secretariat will play its role in the betterment of the residential scheme. The issues of grid station between the housing scheme management and MEPCO will also be resolved, he added. PGSHF Project Director while briefing the ACS South said that the housing scheme covered an area of 2600 kanals of land and out of 2481 plots,1900 plots have been allotted to retired government employees.