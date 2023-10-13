Pakistan concerned over dire humanitarian condition in Gaza

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it was deeply concerned by the deteriorating and dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza due to Israeli aggression.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch urged the international community to work together to respond to this situation by facilitating a ceasefire to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“We also urge the inhumane blockade and collective punishment against the people of Palestine must end. Israel must also bring an end to its campaign of indiscriminate bombing against the people of Gaza,” she said. In this context, she said, Pakistan has been in contact with other members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). “These consultations are taking place at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah where the participating countries are discussing various options for an international demand to end the hostilities. We have also noted the meeting which has been held by the Arab League, and we hope that the demands made by the Arab League are heeded to by the Israeli authorities,” she elaborated.

She said Pakistan strongly condemns the indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force by Israeli authorities against civilian population in Gaza and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities. She said the decision to cut off electricity, fuel and water supplies is unjust and should be reversed, as it would severely impact the lives of the Palestinians residing in the enclave.

“Israel must also bring an immediate end to its campaign of indiscriminate bombing against the people of Gaza. It should fulfil its obligations as an occupying power under international law, lift the blockade and allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people,” Baloch said.

The spokesperson said the unprecedented gravity of the situation demands urgent intervention by the international community. “We urge the United Nations to play a proactive role in facilitating a ceasefire to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. The international community must work in concert for a just, comprehensive and lasting two-state solution with a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. Peace in the Middle East will remain elusive in the absence of such a solution,” she maintained.

On illegal migrants, she said Pakistan has announced that there is a grace period until the November 1 for individuals who are currently staying illegally in Pakistan, whether they are overstaying their visas, or they process no documentation.

She said any actions that may have been taken or are being taken by the Afghan authorities against the terror groups that threaten Pakistan are welcomed.

On the earthquake in Afghanistan, she said, Pakistan expresses deep sympathy with Afghans, as they face a very difficult situation following the earthquake that took place a few days ago.

“Pakistan also stands in solidarity with its Afghan brothers and sisters and remain in contact with the Interim Afghan government to meet any needs that they may have during the relief and recovery efforts,” the spokesperson said.