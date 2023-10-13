Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar: COAS

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) at GHQ on Thursday.

“During the meeting maters of mutual & professional interest and regional security situation were discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.