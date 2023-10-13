Friday, October 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar: COAS

Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar: COAS
Tahir Niaz
October 13, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) at GHQ on Thursday.

“During the meeting maters of mutual & professional interest and regional security situation were discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

Tags:

Tahir Niaz

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1697087437.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023