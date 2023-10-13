Friday, October 13, 2023
Past in Perspective

October 13, 2023
“I hope it will make the Soviets recognize the practicality of common sense.”
–Harry S. Truman

The Berlin Airlift, which took place from June 1948 to May 1949, was a monumental humanitarian and strategic effort that highlighted the early Cold War tensions. It was initiated when the Soviet Union, seeking to gain control of West Berlin, blocked all road and rail access to the city. In response, the Western Allies, organised an extensive airlift operation to supply the city with food, fuel, and other essential provisions. This airlift not only provided critical support to the people of West Berlin but also showcased the West’s determination to resist Soviet aggression. It ultimately led to the defeat of the blockade, reaffirming the principles of democracy and self-determination in the face of Cold War hostilities.

