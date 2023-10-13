Petroleum Div proposes upto 172pc raise in gas rates for domestic use

ISLAMABAD - Petroleum Division has proposed a hike of 3900 percent in fixed monthly gas charges for the poorest protected consumers and up to 193.33 percent in gas tariff for various categories of consumers effective from October 1, while an increase of.

The Petroleum Division has proposed a hike from 29 percent to 172 percent domestic gas consumers, up to 193.33 percent for industries and a hike of 143 percent has been proposed for CNG sector, official documents available with The Nation reveals.

For non-protected gas consumers using from 0.25hm3 to 1.5hm3, a hike of Rs 540/month or 117.39 percent has been proposed in the monthly fixed charges taking it from the existing Rs 460/month to Rs 1000/month. For non-protected gas consumers using from 2hm3 and above, an increase of Rs 1540/month or 334.78 percent has been proposed in fixed monthly charges. Although, no revision in gas prices has been recommended for the four slabs of protected consumers, utilizing up to 0.25 hm3, 0.5 hm3, 0.6hm3 and 0.9hm3 gas, an increase of 3900pc from the existing Rs 10/month to Rs 400/ month in fixed monthly charges have been proposed.

A hike of Rs 2595/MMBtu (or 143.77pc) has been proposed for the supply of gas to CNG stations taking its supply rate from the existing Rs 1805/MMBtu Rs4400/MMBtu.

For the non-protected consumers using gas up to 0.25 hm3, a hike Rs 100/MMBtu (or 50pc) has been proposed taking its price from the existing Rs 200/MMBtu to Rs 300/MMBtu. For the consumers using 0.5 hm3 gas an increase of Rs 300/MMBtu (or100pc) has been recommended taking the rate from existing Rs 300/MMBtu to Rs 600/MMBtu. On the consumption of 1hm3 a hike of Rs 600/MMBtu (or 150pc) increase in tariff taking its price from Rs 400/ MMBtu to Rs 1000/MMBtu, on upto 1.5 hm3 consumption a hike of Rs 600/MMBtu (or100pc) has been proposed taking its price from Rs 600/MMBtu to Rs 1200/MMBtu.

For the consumers using upto 2hm3 gas a hike of Rs800/MMBtu(or 100pc) has been proposed taking its price from the existing Rs 800/MMBtu to Rs 1600/MMBtu.

On consumption of upto hm3 a hike of Rs 1900/ MMBtu (or 172.73pc) from the existing Rs 1100/MMBtu to Rs 3000/ MMBtu, while for the consumers using 4 hm3 a raise of Rs 1500/MMBtu (or75pc) from the existing Rs 2000/ MMBtu to Rs 3500/MMBtu.

However for the consumers using above 4 hm3 a hike of only 29.03pc or Rs 900/MMBtu has been proposed, taking its price from Rs 3100/MMBtu to Rs 4000/MMBtu. For the bulk consumers a hike of 25pc or Rs 400/MMBtu has been proposed taking its price from Rs 1600/MMBtu to 2000/MMBtu. For other commercial consumers, the proposed increase of Rs 2250/ MMBtu or 136.36pc has been proposed taking its price from Rs 1650/ MMBtu to Rs 3900/MMBtu. In Fertilizer sector, Engro will continue to get the cheapest gas for its feed stock at Rs 200/MMBtu, for Fauji Foundation Bin Qasim Limited, a hike of only Rs 70/MMBtu or 13.73pc has been proposed for feed stock supply which will increase its rate from the existing Rs 510/MMBtu to Rs 580/MMBtu.

A minimal hike of Rs 80/MMBtu (or 5.33pc) has been proposed in tariff for gas supply for fuel to Fertilizer sector, which will take its tariff from Rs 1500/ MMBtu to Rs 1580/MMBtu. For Cement industry a hike of Rs 2900/MMBtu (193.33pc) has been proposed taking its cost from Rs 1500/MMBtu to Rs 4400/MMBtu.

For export industries a hike of Rs 950/MMBtu (or86.36pc) has been proposed which will take its prices from the existing from 1100/MMBtu to Rs2050/MMBtu. The summary regarding the revised gas tariff will be presented to ECC and Cabinet for final approval.