PITB monitoring system proving effective in dengue surveillance

LAHORE - The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has been at the forefront of innovative technology solutions to address the public health challenges. It introduced the Smart Dengue Monitoring System, which has been playing a pivotal role in efficiently measuring the performance of anti-dengue surveillance activities, ultimately aiding in control of the dengue epidemic. This emerged during a progress review meeting, chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, according to a press release, issued here on Thursday. The participants in the meeting were apprised that a total of 77,000 Android users were registered on the Dengue Tracking System, actively participating in monitoring and performing anti-dengue activities. On average, 45 million Android-based activities are registered quarterly, with an average of 650,000 daily registrations, showcasing the system’s robust capabilities. Faisal Yousaf said, “The PITB Smart Dengue Monitoring System stands as a remarkable example of how technology can be harnessed to address pressing public health concerns efficiently and effectively. The initiative continues to evolve, making substantial contributions to disease control and management across Punjab. With this system in place, public health authorities and stakeholders are better equipped to respond to dengue outbreaks promptly,” he added.