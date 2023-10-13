PML-N spokesperson clarifies FIR registration on Shehbaz Sharif ’s behest

LAHORE - The Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Marriyam Aurangzeb has vehemently refuted the reports of party president Mian Shehbaz Sharif filing an FIR against individuals who allegedly halted his car during his recent visit to a Lahore neighborhood.

In an official statement, the PML-N spokesperson clarified that Shehbaz Sharif promptly reached out to the CCPO upon learning of the FIR’s registration by the police and confirmed that no such incident had occurred. “Shehbaz Sharif chose to withdraw the FIR against the individuals who stopped his car. The FIR was subsequently dismissed after Shehbaz Sharif provided clarifications,” she remarked.

Marriyam Aurangzeb further revealed that Shehbaz Sharif, on the following day, invited the individuals responsible for the car stoppage to his residence. During the meeting, he treated them with respect, attentively listened to their concerns, and successfully resolved the issue. She expressed disappointment at the deliberate use of this incident for propaganda purposes