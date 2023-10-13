PSX gains another 297 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) con­tinued with bullish trend on Thursday and gained 297.17 points, a positive change of 0.61 per cent, closing at 48,771.71 points against 48,474.54 points the previous day. A total of 342,287,229 shares valuing Rs 11.735 billion were trad­ed during the day as com­pared to 396,455,410 shares valuing Rs 10.529 billion the previous day. As many as 322 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 146 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained un­changed. The three top-trad­ing companies were K-Elec­tric Ltd with 112,985,840 shares at Rs 2.85 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 17,102,517 shares at Rs 1.30 per share and Nishat Chun­Pow with 12,166,495 shares at Rs 21.97 per share. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maxi­mum increase of Rs 350.00 per share price, closing at Rs 8,350.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with a Rs 50.61 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,697.25. Pak Engineering witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 24.93 per share closing at Rs 308.11, followed by Dawood Law with a Rs 17.99 decline to close at Rs 222.01.