Police arrest culprits involved in terrorism within 24 hours: CM Naqvi

Punjab interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Friday the police arrested culprits involved in terrorism within 24 hours.

The CM inaugurated police command and control center in Nankana station while being accompanied by chief secretary and IG Punjab.

Mr Naqvi acknowledged the efforts of safe city for timely completing this project while adding the whole city would be monitored from this center.

He said that this project of Safe City would also control crime while mentioning that such projects would be launched wherever necessary.

Mr Naqvi said there have been some incidents of terrorism and the police arrested all the people within 24 hours adding all the arrested people involved in terrorism will be presented in court.

He said that the Punjab government was launching tourism department for Sikhs in an effort to promote tourism as many countries relying on tourism for its role in the economy.