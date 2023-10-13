Quality education major requirement for country’s development: President

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday stressed the universities to provide quality education to the students as it was the foremost requirement for the development of the country.

He urged the education ministry and Higher Education Commission (HEC) to support universities in designing the courses and departments in accordance with demand for jobs in the market. Addressing the convocation ceremony at the Quaid-i-Azam University here, the president said Pakistan was passing through a difficult economic situation but hoped that the country would rise again soon by ensuring quality education, rule of law and justice.

“Pakistan has full potential to develop and the sun of development and prosperity would rise in the country soon,” he remarked.

During the ceremony, the president gave away medals to the top position-holders and conferred degrees to the successful students in various departments of the university.

Referring to shortage of professionals, especially in medical field in the country, the president said that the female professional should contribute in the society after completing their degree. He said women of the country were very hardworking and they could play key role in development of the country by working shoulder to shoulder with the men.

However, he stressed the need to provide them harassment-free environment at work places so that they could work freely. The president said that over 24 million children were presently out of school. He said that the government would need almost 55,000 more schools to educate these children.

Comparing the regional statistics, the president highlighted that in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, around 98% of the children were enrolled in schools. He said the mosques could be utilized for providing education besides use of latest technology, especially online education, to educate the children.

President Alvi asked the universities to start 2-year associate degree programmes for the students as the market was demanding skilled based professionals. He said that globally around 56% of the total cyber security professionals were working without 4-year degrees in the field.

The president said after getting the degree, the students should not stop seeking knowledge but they must show passion to continue gaining knowledge at every step of life.

He also emphasized on ensuring rule of law, justice and morality in their practical lives. “Justice is the foundation of Islam, it is the foundation of good human society.”

Caretaker Minister for Federal Education Madad Ali Sindhi, on the occasion, said the government was promoting education at every level. He said he had directed to provide all basic facilities to the schools in Islamabad as without basic facilities, the quality of education could not be improved.

Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar said in total 7,738 BS, MS, M.Phill and Ph.D students were awarded degrees in the convocation. He informed that currently Rs 14 billion worth of development projects in the university were in progress with support of China.