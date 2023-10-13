Railways unveils winter timetable

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways has announced its updated winter timetable, set to take effect from Sunday, October 15. Several significant changes have been made, aimed at enhancing connectivity and service across the railway network. According to the new timetable issued on Thursday, one notable change is the addition of a new stop for the Pakistan Express (45 Up) at Khairpur Railway Station, offering improved accessibility to passengers in the region. Additionally, various temporary stops for several trains have been made permanent, with Allama Iqbal Express (9 Up/10 Dn) now stopping at Lodhran Railway Station and the Quetta Express making a halt at Toba Tek Singh Railway Station. In an effort to improve travel experiences, the duration of stops for selected trains has been extended.