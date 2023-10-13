Friday, October 13, 2023
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf claims Nawaz's return result of deal

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf claims Nawaz's return result of deal
Web Desk
9:22 PM | October 13, 2023
National

Former prime minister and National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf claims that the return of Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Muslim League (N), has been eased through an agreement. 

Responding to a query about Nawaz Sharif's return and whether it's linked to a deal, Ashraf replied that trust-building would likely be a prerequisite for his return. He also emphasised the importance of Nawaz Sharif's health (in order to lead the country). 

When asked about the status of upcoming elections, he said the PPP was right in demanding a level playing field. 

