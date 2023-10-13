Rangers DG visits Kandhkot’s riverine areas

KARACHI-Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General (DG) Major General Azhar Waqas paid a detailed visit of riverine areas in Kandhkot, and reviewed the operation against the criminals and dacoits. A spokesperson for Rangers told on Thursday that the Sector Commander of the area concerned presented a detailed briefing about the operation to the DG Rangers. The Rangers DG also paid an aerial visit of the area. Rangers DG Major General Azhar Waqas approved the establishment of more check posts in the area to ensure the safety of lives and properties of citizens and complete protection of national highway. Expressing his satisfaction over the ongoing operation against criminals, he ordered to prepare a list of facilitators of criminals and to take stern actions against them.